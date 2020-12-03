Web Summit 2020: Day 2 Highlights

Day two of the Web Summit did not disappoint! Our press team enjoyed a full day of mingling and attending talks by entrepreneurs, celebrities, and world-class athletes. After day one it felt like everyone had gotten accustomed to the pandemic safe online conference format of this year's event. More people were mingling, reacting to talks, and submitting questions in for Q&A segments.





A talk our team really related to was "Maintaining Mental Health as Digital Marketing Managers" by Lisa Raab of Falcon.io. Raab gave an interesting take on 2020 in terms of social media, remarking that it has been a place for digital activism and a platform for connection in a time when we need it most. However, in 2020 we also saw an increase in negative comments and a burden placed on social media managers having to respond carefully and thoughtfully to every event in a tumultuous news cycle.

This year's Web Summit has seen some of the biggest names yet, including Serena Williams, Jessica Alba, Liam Payne, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jane Goodall.

Tomorrow is sure to be full of more surprises, and we can't wait to share them with you.

