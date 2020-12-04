Web Summit 2020 Talk: Ready Player 2021 (VR is here)

Today Emmet Shear (Twitch), Nanea Reeves (Tripp) and Marcus Segal (ForeVR Games) began their talk at the Web Summit by drawing an interesting parallel between VR (virtual reality) and the current experience of the Web Summit. The usually Lisbon based event, due to corona virus, being held online but providing a platform for everyone to speak face to face, or screen to screen as it were offers the experience of the usual event without the danger of getting sick. It provides a unique insight although perhaps not on the futuristic sci-fi level expected on what daily life and connecting with people may become should VR continue to expand and improve. More than Just FaceTiming but receiving live updates in glasses or a headset anywhere, any time, if you believe in Nanea Reeves hopes may only be 5 years away. The First image that comes to my mind from this is Takeshi Covach in Altered Carbon season one on Netflix, being bombarded with advertisements, it could be seen to be a possibly daunting future but, none-the-less only time will tell if this is in the cards.