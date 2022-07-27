When Nano and Micro Social Media Influencers Mix with Politics

How much influence should these influencers have? Many social media influencers, politicians and journalists alike have engaged in both political simplification and distributing misinformation. However, while many politicians have become bastions of hypocrisy by making a career out of false promises and spreading misinformation, their large platforms and follower bases ensure that their public actions are usually seen by the many, rather than the few.

Nano-influencers

can have anywhere between 1K to 10K followers, whereas

micro-influencers

can have up to 50K followers: with their smaller platforms allowing personal relationships with their followers, they are rarely the subject of intense examination.