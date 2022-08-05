How To Use Twitter Spaces To Boost Sales And Build A Community Of Advocates

Have you ever used Clubhouse?

If you have a Twitter account, you can create audio conversation Spaces, pretty much like people do in Clubhouse.









Why should a business run Twitter Spaces?

Show your expertise while building community, no matter what industry you are in. Is like running conferences permanently bringing together people of your industry and anyone interested in it or even people looking for your type of services or products.





Show expertise

Share valuable information about the industry you are in, get your potential clients interested

Stand out from the competition

No equipment is needed apart from your phone

It is free to run it

No marketing is needed

Be the one place to come to ask questions about the niche or industry

Build trust and credibility





You can take advantage of all the benefits of this audio format on Twitter and engage with anyone on Twitter interested in the topic.

If you want to learn what are Twitter Spaces, how it works, and how to take advantage of this Twitter feature to boost your brand on this social network, keep reading this blog!

What Are Twitter Spaces?

Twitter Spaces is a new feature on Twitter to have live audio conversations. Almost like a podcast but these are always live.

Twitter Spaces were announced in December 2020. They were initially launched as a beta version for selected individuals to test. After that, Twitter added the ability for accounts with 600 or more followers to host Spaces.

And now, anyone can start and host Twitter Spaces; there is no minimum following required. In fact, someone who's not on Twitter can also listen to the conversion happening using the Space link. However, they won't be able to join the discussions.

Benefits Of Using Twitter Spaces

Right now, one of the most significant advantages of using Twitter Spaces is that your audience is already there and it is huge. Hence, you don't need to build an audience from scratch and then invite them to enter your Space to learn about your business. Here are some other advantages of the tool:

Twitter's Audience Is Huge

Twitter has billions of accounts, but about 363 million are monthly active users.

An average of 66% of these users access Twitter every week. However, 46% consume content daily on the network on average.

The most interesting fact here is that a study suggested that about 44% of Twitter users form a silent but attentive audience.

They observe everything happening on the platform without ever posting a single tweet. Now, you might know the potential for gaining leads and potential customers on this social network.

If we look at how many people listen to audio (no music) in the UK and US...

In the UK





In the United States





Greater Engagement With Followers

Twitter users do not interact much anymore, most people on Twitter read Tweets but don't interact, so don't be surprised that you don't get any likes or comments when you post on Twitter unless you are a celebrity, a politician, or an influencer, you will not get much or anything at all.

Because of these reasons, Twitter Spaces created by brands and businesses are usually well accepted. You can build a community of people interested in what you make or sell, whether they are products or services.

More Visibility

A button with a microphone icon that is at the bottom of your screen will take you to Twitter Spaces where you can see the list of Spaces happening. That is how people will find your Space and if they become your followers they will be shown in their account when you have a Space happening.

If they are your followers, the Twitter Spaces icon appears at the top of the home screen, and any of your followers can see the activity in progress. The room gets open as soon as they click on the profile.









If they are following you, they will see your space at the top of their "Home" page

If they are not your followers they can open the icon/button with the microphone at the bottom of the screen and find you in the list of Spaces.









They will find you by clicking the microphone icon

to open the list of Spaces happening or scheduled











The layout of Twitter Spaces is clear and intuitive. It directs the user to participate in the conversation in some way or the other, either by asking to speak or by selecting one of the reaction buttons.

Who Can Join a Twitter Space?









Whether they are on the app or the web version, any Twitter user can join a Twitter Space.

All you have to do is go to the microphone icon at the bottom of the screen and find the list of Spaces, some are scheduled and some are running at that moment. Just click on it and you will be listening, you can press to request to talk if you want to or you can just listen.

All Twitter Spaces are public. This means that you don't have to follow a person to join a Space they are hosting. On the other hand, Ticketed Spaces have a limited number of attendees. It also requires listeners to buy a ticket to join.

You will have to use the Twitter app if you would like to raise your hand to ask a question to the host or contribute to the discussion. This is because Twitter's web version only supports listening to Spaces.

If someone isn't a Twitter user but wishes to listen, they can join a Twitter Space on the web if they have a direct link to that Space. But they won't be able to take part in the discussion.

Some Twitter Spaces run for 1 hour and some never stop, so you can listen for as long as you want.

Who Can Host A Twitter Space?

In October 2021, Twitter announced that everyone on Android and iOS would be able to host a Space.

Anyone with a Twitter account can host a Twitter Space.

Hosts of Twitter Spaces also have the ability to make their listeners co-hosts or speakers. This gives the listeners more opportunity to participate than being ordinary listeners.

A Twitter Space can have up to 13 speakers, including two co-hosts and the host.

Co-hosts have admin rights in the Twitter Space. They have the ability to invite others to become speakers, remove participants, edit the Space name, manage speaker requests, mute all speakers and manage pinned tweets.

But they can't end the Space or add or remove other co-hosts.

The main host also has the ability to transfer primary hosting to the co-host. If the primary host leaves the Space, the co-host that was added first obtains primary admin rights.







How To Start Twitter Spaces?

Step 1: Tap on the "+" floating button at the bottom right.

Step 2: Tap on "Spaces" from the available options.

Step 3: Enter a name for the Spaces

Step 4: Tap "Add Topics" to select topics. You can pick up to 3 topics to help others discover your Twitter Space.

Step 5: You can also choose to record the Space by toggling the "Record Space" options so others can tune in later.

Step 6: Tap the "Start your Space" button to start a Twitter Space.





How To Join Twitter Spaces From Mobile Devices?

Here's how to join Twitter Space from your Android or iPhone device:

Step 1: When you open your Twitter app, you will be able to see if someone you follow has started a Twitter Space at the top of your timeline. If there aren't any there then go to the microphone icon at the bottom of your screen and you will be able to see the list of Spaces running and scheduled.

Step 2: Tap on it

Step 3: Tap "Join this Space." Now, you will get added to Space.

Step 4: You can request mic access from the host whenever you want to speak.

Step 5: Your mic will be turned on after the host accepts your request.





How To Join A Twitter Space On PC?

To join a Twitter Space on PC, users rely on someone sharing a link to the Space. The host can send a link to the Space by invitation, with a tweet, or with a DM link.

To learn about Clubhouse and the differences with Twitter Spaces, I wrote some time ago few articles about it and here are the links to read them:







Mili Ponce Former Computer Engineer, Entrepreneur, Keynote Speaker on Digital Marketing and Entrepreneurship, Social Media Strategist, eCommerce Business Mentor, Trainer, Writer, Blogger, Mother, Daughter, Dreamer.

Follow her on:

Instagram: @MiliPonceOfficial

Facebook: /MiliPonceOliver

Pinterest: /MiliPonce

LinkedIn: /in/MiliPonce







