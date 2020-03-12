Doctors Making More On YouTube Than In Their Jobs Are Helping Now With Coronavirus

Romanian Doctor Mihail is 6th on the list (£5,420), followed by Dr Levi Harrison from the USA (£2,482) and Doctor Raga from the United Arab Emirates (£1,791).

comes fifth; the UK based doctor and YouTuber makes approximately £16,281 from his videos monthly. Two other brits make the top 10 list; The Doctor’s Kitchen (£1,661) and The Junior Doctor (£1,567) .

Second and third on the list are two fellow USA based doctors, Dr Eric Bern DC , and the famous TV star Doctor Oz , both making over £120,000 from their YouTube channels.

good looks combined with his medical knowledge earned him over 5 million followers on YouTube and an estimated extra £368,454 in his bank account monthly.



News of the Coronavirus/ COVID-19 rapidly spreading around the globe has made many people go into a state of fear, looking for answers from medical practitioners and political figures.

However, nowadays, you don’t necessarily need to go to your GP to get answers. Some doctors have created an online platform on YouTube and social media to speak about medical issues and answer the questions most people have.

With that in mind, OnBuy.com sought to find out the most popular medics of YouTube and how much they make monthly from sharing their knowledge via online videos.

OnBuy.com gathered data using a tool created by Sellfy , which calculates the estimated minimum and maximum monthly revenue they earn from ads and selling their merchandise





So, who are the famous doctors spreading awareness online, while earning a fortune for it?

First on the list is Doctor Mikhail Varshavski, also known as Doctor Mike.

The American-Russian doctor is not only famous for his medical advice, but also for his great looks. In fact, both traits have earned him over 5 million followers on YouTube, and an estimated extra half a million pounds in his bank account monthly.

In the midst of the Covid-19 outbreak, he is urging his viewers to be ‘alert not panicked’ and is giving the latest updates on the virus.

Second and third on the list are two fellow USA based doctors, Dr. Eric Bern DC, and the famous TV star Doctor Oz, both making over £120,000 from their YouTube channels.

In fourth place is Russian-based, Dr. Vivek Joshi, earning an estimated £21,757 monthly. This is a huge leap from the top three positions, however still a considerable sum.

Dr Hope’s Sick Notes comes fifth. The UK based doctor and YouTuber makes approximately £16,281, from his videos monthly. Two other brits make the top 10 list; The Doctor’s Kitchen (£1,661) and The Junior Doctor (£1,567).