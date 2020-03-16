Tik Tok Chosen As Platform for the World Health Organisation Videos On Corona-virus

Are you on Tik Tok?

If you want to see the latest videos from the most important organizations like the World Health Organizations videos about Coronavirus, The Red Cross or the Telegraph, you must get into Tick Tock.





TikTok More Popular Than Instagram, Facebook Or YouTube In 2019 As we wrote a few months ago

TikTok is a worldwide sensation that has grown popularity over the years.

TikTok has over 500 million users a month and 41% of all TikTok users are between the ages of 16 and 24. TikTok is most popular in India with 119.3m users, then the USA with 39.6m users.

And it is not just now for the coronavirus, are taking to the new-ish platform to teach users about specific mental and physical health conditions and spread awareness on timely topics (like coronavirus , vaping , and sexual health ).

It's a space where doctors do belong, according to the Association for Healthcare Social Media (AHSM). "Because patients are exposed to or are seeking health knowledge on social media, health professionals should be present on social media to serve as accurate sources of medical information or otherwise risk having untrained individuals distribute information that could be wrong or interpreted out of context," says Austin Chiang , M.D., M.P.H., a gastroenterologist and president of the AHSM.

"Some doctors may want to educate about the conditions they diagnose and treat. Others may want to share their experience, wisdom, or lifestyles to provide insight into the profession for young aspiring physicians. I do a little bit of everything!"

The doctors are meeting this younger audience where they're most engaged online, after all.

"TikTok provides a unique opportunity to humanize our profession, to help people familiarize themselves with our health system, and to restore trust in health professionals through creative and engaging content" says Dr. Chiang.





And this is evident through the comments on one of Dr. Shahine's videos, in which she talks about getting pregnant with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Read more about this here https://www.shape.com/lifestyle/mind-and-body/doctors-on-tiktok





How a TikTok dance challenge spreading an important coronavirus message





A song put out by Vietnamese officials to encourage people to wash their hands has led to a TikTok dance challenge.









The song was made by singer Khac Hun and Vietnam's National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health and is based on a popular pop song called Ghen.

It explains how to wash your hands properly and tells people to be careful in crowded places.

A dancer in Vietnam named Quang Dang put together moves that match the lyrics and started a new TikTok craze.





