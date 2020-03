Tik Tok Chosen As Platform for the World Health Organisation Videos On Corona-virus

It's a space where doctors do belong, according to the

Association for Healthcare Social Media

(AHSM). "Because patients are exposed to or are seeking health knowledge on social media, health professionals should be present on social media to serve as accurate sources of medical information or otherwise risk having untrained individuals distribute information that could be wrong or interpreted out of context," says

Austin Chiang

, M.D., M.P.H., a gastroenterologist and president of the AHSM.