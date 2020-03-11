How To Create Clickable Social Cards And Triple Your Engagement





Content marketing is all about providing highly relevant content in a timely manner and on a consistent basis. This is why some of the more traditional digital marketing methods simply don’t cut it any longer.

For example, if you’re using regular image posts to promote your product or service, you may be wasting your customers’ time. Why not try clickable social cards instead? Clickable social cards, which typically consist of an image and a description, are one of the best tools for driving quality traffic from social media platforms and boosting your engagement rates.





Unlike traditional image posts that expand when clicked on, social cards send visitors directly to the landing page of your choice. You can use them to directly promote your business, blog, app and software downloads, and competition landing pages.





There’s a catch, however. Less-experienced website owners and those with no backend access will find it quite challenging and time-consuming to make clickable social cards from scratch. The good news is that you can use the free online tool AnyImage to help you create an unlimited number of social cards in just seconds.

If you want to find out more about how this useful tool works, take a look at the infographic below.





A study by Facebook themselves reported that users were able to increase traffic from the platform by a whopping 250%, simply by using clickable social cards.





About 80% of engagement on posts are clicked on the picture, if the picture on your post does not take people to your website then you are wasting 80% of that engagement.