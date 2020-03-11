How To Create Clickable Social Cards And Triple Your Engagement
Content marketing is all about providing highly relevant content in a timely manner and on a consistent basis. This is why some of the more traditional digital marketing methods simply don’t cut it any longer.
For example, if you’re using regular image posts to promote your product or service, you may be wasting your customers’ time. Why not try clickable social cards instead? Clickable social cards, which typically consist of an image and a description, are one of the best tools for driving quality traffic from social media platforms and boosting your engagement rates.
Unlike traditional image posts that expand when clicked on, social cards send visitors directly to the landing page of your choice. You can use them to directly promote your business, blog, app and software downloads, and competition landing pages.
There’s a catch, however. Less-experienced website owners and those with no backend access will find it quite challenging and time-consuming to make clickable social cards from scratch. The good news is that you can use the free online tool AnyImage to help you create an unlimited number of social cards in just seconds.
If you want to find out more about how this useful tool works, take a look at the infographic below.
A study by Facebook themselves reported that users were able to increase traffic from the platform by a whopping 250%, simply by using clickable social cards.
About 80% of engagement on posts are clicked on the picture, if the picture on your post does not take people to your website then you are wasting 80% of that engagement.
AnyImage is a unique web-based tool that enables you to transform regular images into clickable social cards, linking to any web page of your choice. The cards can be shared on a number of social platforms including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+
In order to create clickable social cards without AnyImage, you could, of course, add Meta Tags to each of your web pages. This would, however, allow you to have just one social card for each page and you would also need to own the site in order to do this.
AnyImage instead allows you to create unlimited cards for each of your web pages, using unique images, titles and descriptions for each card. You can also link the cards to any web page of your choice – whether you own the site or not.
Some of the major platforms such as Facebook and Twitter do allow cards to be created using their ads platform, however, this can be a time-consuming process and many users may not wish to run paid ads.
AnyImage can create cards in seconds and is completely free to use.
See infographic here
Not only is the implementation of social cards one of the best ways to ensure your content gets shared, but also a highly versatile tool that can be used for anything from the promotion of products and services, blog posts, app and software downloads, and competition landing pages, to name but a few. The clickable cards can be shared on all of the major social platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+. You can even use them on other platforms that support social cards, such as WhatsApp and Skype.
Creating social cards are no walk in the park. The process can be quite challenging and time-consuming for less-experienced website owners who don’t have access to the back end of their website.
The Social Songbird TeamSource: thewebsitegroup.uk
How To Create Clickable Social Cards And Triple Your Engagement Reviewed by Mili Ponce on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 Rating:
