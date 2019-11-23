[Statistics] Chatbots To Replace Contact Website Forms Within 12 Months Say Experts

What do you think about chatbots , are we going to stop completely communicating with other humans or even stop talking on the phone when contacting customer service? We are not far from it!





The humble website contact form could be a thing of the past in as little as 12 months say experts. Conversational marketing firm, ConvertoBot says that many website visitors resent having to fill in web-based forms, which can leave site owners missing out on potential leads.





The more conversational style of a chatbot provides a more engaging and interactive experience, helping businesses to better connect with their website visitors.





Listed below are some statistics about chatbots in business:





• 58% of companies that use chatbots are B2B tech (Ubisend, 2019).

• 42% of companies using chatbots are B2C (Relay, 2018).

• 35% of consumers want to see more companies using chatbots (Opus Research, 2018).

• Chatbots can save up to 30% in customer support costs (Invesp, 2017).

• 67% of businesses believe that chatbots will outrun mobile apps within the next five years (Medium, 2019).

• Over 50% of customers expect a business to be open 24/7 (Oracle, 2016).

• Only 0.5% of all B2B companies are using chatbots as of 2018 (NerdyData, 2018).

• The average time it takes a company to respond to a message is 10 hours on messaging platforms (Oracle, 2016).

• 41% of people that start online chats with businesses are executives (The State of Chatbots Report, 2018).

• 53% of customers are more likely to shop with businesses that they can message (Outgrow, 2018).

• 67% of US millennials said they are likely to purchase products and services from brands using a chatbot(Chatbots Magazine, 2018).

• 43% of digital banking users in the U.S. prefer to use a live chat or chatbot to address issues (eMarketer, 2018).









What Does the Future Hold for Chatbots?





There are several predictions, spanning into the next five years, about how chatbots will transform the world. The following are predictions and forecasts made by significant publications and analysts of the technology industry who foresee the rise of chatbots in the coming years:





• By 2020, customers will manage 85% of their interactions with businesses without interacting with a human agent (Gartner Report).

• 80% of businesses are expected to have some sort of chatbot automation by 2020 (Outgrow, 2018).

• By 2021, more than 50% of enterprises will spend more annually on chatbots creation than traditional mobile app development (Gartner Report).

• By 2022, cost savings from the use of chatbot conversations would rise to over $8 billion yearly from $20 million this year (Juniper Reports).

• By 2023, 2.5 billion hours will be saved by both businesses and consumers through the use of chatbots(Juniper Research).

• By 2024, the overall market size for chatbots worldwide would be over $1.3 billion (Global Market Insights).









In the present technology world, chatbots have become approved and accepted by many. Businesses, whether large or small now adopt chatbots to provide assistance to their customers. Apparently, chatbots have found their rightful place as people have moved from being sceptical of Artificial Intelligence and Automation to now rapidly embracing chatbots as the game-changer in marketing and business processes.





As for what the future truly holds for chatbots, we will have to watch and see how the predictions and forecasts already made unfold.





Simon Wood, Co-Founder of ConvertoBot said, “Chatbots are more engaging and offer an interactive element that a standard website form can’t. They can be used to persuade website visitors to subscribe to an email list or provide feedback, through intelligent conversation. They also add personality and entertainment to a site to retain consumer attention.





“By comparison, completing a web form can feel like a mundane chore. It also lacks that element of usefulness, as a one-dimensional form can’t provide an immediate answer to a simple query, provide product recommendations, offer up relevant information, handle the booking process or otherwise smooth the visitor’s journey through the website and path to purchase.”







As retailers and service providers find they need to compete at greater levels for custom and consumers become more sophisticated in what they expect from a website and the brand experience, chatbots can provide personalised, useful service.





Thanks to their wealth of information and ability to guide visitors through the conversion process, chatbots are highly effective replacements for a typical contact form with ConvertoBot bots generating up to 200% more leads and sales.





“Conversational marketing tools provide a more intuitive experience but crucially, they give visitors a sense of making progress instantly, rather than completing a one-size-fits-all form and waiting for someone to make contact. Where visitors find a site hard to navigate or it’s hard to locate required information, a chatbot is invaluable,” adds Wood.





“On mobile sites where filling in web forms can be awkward and frustrating, a chatbot is again a smarter, more user-friendly option. There are lots of ways to use chatbots and I think we’ll see more and more emerging. Without a doubt, they are the future of lead generation and web design and we fully expect them to replace standard forms sooner rather than later.”





Major companies and corporations such as Unilever, CNN and Facebook have already incorporated chatbots across a range of roles, including customer service, marketing, and content distribution. The advantages to these early adopters are clear, they can provide 24/7 on-point customer interaction – for a fraction of the cost of human operators. Read More...

Social Songbird Team