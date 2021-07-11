The best of UEFA EURO 2020 in memes





EURO 2020 is coming after one intense month to an end, with the finals to be playing already at the moment by Italy and England.





The social media coverage of this event has been massive. The official Instagram page counts almost 9 million followers, while TikTok, the official sponsor, has more than 5.





While the official pages represent the first point of call for official information, meme creators have had the chance to have fun through other channels during this month.





To celebrate the finals and the end of this social media phenomenon, here are some of the memes that went viral throughout the cup and somehow tell the story of this incredible sports event.





During the press conference ahead of Portugal vs Hungary match, a bold Ronaldo iconically removed the bottle of Coca-Cola from the table to promote a healthier lifestyle, making the multinational lose 4 billion dollars.





Many players took inspiration from him in the upcoming days, making the phenomenon viral on social media and the hashtag #CocaCola trending.

The Head of marketing of Coca-Cola when #Ronaldo moved the bottles placed in front of him during the press conference #CocaCola pic.twitter.com/kWouNUwnHg — Gracie (@Crabcountess) June 16, 2021

The internet did not disappoint with memes making fun of the bad position Hungary found itself into.





The country did not pass the group stage but, against all odds, finished it with three points, drawing two times and only losing once.





All the other teams of the ‘Group of Death’ have eventually been eliminated as well.

The group of death:



🇲🇫 Dead

🇩🇪 Dead

🇵🇹 Dead

🇭🇺 Dead — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 29, 2021

Poor David Marshall is becoming a meme.



Here, let us make your life easier. Show us what you've got in the replies pic.twitter.com/hXvy0ZVlJC — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) June 14, 2021

The greatest moment of the group stage was undoubtedly Patrick Schick's goal. The Czech player, seeing Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall in an advanced position, scored a goal from the halfway line of the field.









Needless to say that the number of memes and content that has been posted online to make fun of the Marshall's reaction and celebrate this incredible moment is huge.