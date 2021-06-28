Facebook Joins The $1 Trillion Club Despite Lawsuits

Apple Inc., $2.26 trillion: Shares were up just 2% in 2020 but it remains the most valuable company in the world. Its shares have gone up nearly 50% in the past 12 months.

Microsoft Corp., $2.03 trillion: Shares jumped by 21% this year, up by about 36% in the past 12 months.

Amazon.com Inc., $1.73 trillion: Shares are up by just 5.5% halfway through the year. Its value has gone up by about 28% in the past year.

Alphabet Inc., $1.67 trillion: Shares have jumped by 39% this year. Its 74% jump in value over the past year is the biggest among the U.S. trillion-dollar club companies.





The fresh valuation represents a vote of confidence in Facebook’s ability to withstand regulatory assaults across the world





The Menlo Park social media giant's stock jumped more than 4% on Monday after a judge tossed an antitrust complaint brought by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of state attorneys general. Its shares fell by about 1% on Tuesday, dropping its market cap to about $998 billion.





Facebook's stock (Nasdaq:FB) has soared by about 30% so far in 2020 and is up by about 57% in the past 12 months.