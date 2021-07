Facebook Joins The $1 Trillion Club Despite Lawsuits

Facebook has joined the ranks of companies valued over a trillion dollars as of today’s market close. The company’s market cap is sitting at $1.008 trillion according to Yahoo Finance , putting it over the mark for the first time in its history.

Some of the most notable of Facebook’s divisions are the Facebook site itself, along with Messenger, as well as Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus. On the list the $1 trillion valuation mark, Facebook is the only one founded in the 2000s, making it the newest — as long as you’re counting from the date that Google was started (which was in 1998), instead of Alphabet (which was created 2015).

Apple Inc., $2.26 trillion: Shares were up just 2% in 2020 but it remains the most valuable company in the world. Its shares have gone up nearly 50% in the past 12 months.

Microsoft Corp., $2.03 trillion: Shares jumped by 21% this year, up by about 36% in the past 12 months.

Amazon.com Inc., $1.73 trillion: Shares are up by just 5.5% halfway through the year. Its value has gone up by about 28% in the past year.

Alphabet Inc., $1.67 trillion: Shares have jumped by 39% this year. Its 74% jump in value over the past year is the biggest among the U.S. trillion-dollar club companies.





The fresh valuation represents a vote of confidence in Facebook’s ability to withstand regulatory assaults across the world





The Menlo Park social media giant's stock jumped more than 4% on Monday after a judge tossed an antitrust complaint brought by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of state attorneys general. Its shares fell by about 1% on Tuesday, dropping its market cap to about $998 billion.





Facebook's stock (Nasdaq:FB) has soared by about 30% so far in 2020 and is up by about 57% in the past 12 months.