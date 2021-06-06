Let Me Entertain You: TikTok, Liam Payne and Creating an Online Community

Ever since its launch in 2016, TikTok has gained immense popularity all over the world. With its easily digestible short-video content, users can dance, lip-sync, act out sketches and share the latest tutorials on the social media platform.

With o

ver 60% of TikTok’s users of the younger generation (Gen Z

)— loosely referring to those born between 1997-2012— they are said to be responsible for

“fuelling the rise”

of the app, in the same way that millennials fuelled the rise of earlier platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Young people have been using TikTok to share political messages, discover new music and engage with communities of like-minded people spanning a diverse range of content. TikTok’s younger users are not just spectators of the latest dance trends either; they play an active role in discovering fresh talent. And in doing so, give chances to those unconventional artists who would usually go unnoticed.