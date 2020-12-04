Web Summit 2020: Day 3 Highlights
It has been our pleasure here at social songbird to attend some interesting talks today as well, including "WhatsApp for business" and the oh so fitting talk for a team working online, "the secret life of remote teams."
Once again some fantastic speakers had their talks today:
Senior Vice President of Digital at Burberry Mark Morris Discussed Customer focussed marketing and Branding.
Chris Evans, Actor and co-founder of A Starting Point, along with the other co-founders Joe Kiani and Mark Kassen, discuss political polarization and misinformation in their press conference. Stating that A Starting Point is trying to take a stand against these issues.
Jason Fried co founder and CEO of Basecamp spoke on burnout as a result of working remotely under pandemic conditions.
Malala Yousafzai spoke on how education and climate change might not be the separate topics one might think.
Lalibela Global-Networks takes the crown for 2020's PITCH Battle.
From all of us here at social songbird it has been a pleasure to interact with you and thank you for coming to visit we hope to be joining the press at next years web summit as well.
Jack Glidewell - Editor at Social Songbird
A self taught writer and news enthusiast, with a deep love for new and exciting developments around the globe. Aspiring Novel writer and traditional and pop Japanese culture lover.
No comments: