5 Types of Vertical Video Marketing For Your Business

Other than data, another thing in the tech industry that dominates the world is smartphones. Yes, everyone has at least one smartphone in their pockets. Smartphones have now become a commodity that touches every segment.





Having a smartphone means having social media accounts. That being said, it is mandatory to be active on social media to keep up with the world right now.





So, where does vertical video fit into the topic? If you look closely, your smartphones are designed vertically. So are social media platform interfaces. They both are specifically made that way, thus, making a video shared in a vertical format easy to digest by users.





Why Does Vertical Video Matter For Business?





First of all, there are over 3.5 billion smartphone users worldwide in 2020. It’s a staggering number, isn't it? If you can make the best out of vertical videos for your business, imagine how many deals you can close from it.

Let's take a look at how vertical videos can benefit your business.





Spreads Awareness About Your Brands





Using vertical videos on social media platforms increases your chances of getting noticed. It is a perfect choice, especially when you are new to the business.

Creating awareness is utterly essential for a business to gain leads and customers. It is the very first step to do, and vertical video marketing can do that for you.





Reach Out To A Wider Audience





There are a bunch of social media platforms out there such as Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, etc. They have made vertical videos the norm due to their upright orientation.

When you choose to create vertical videos, you have the opportunity to reach a broader range of viewers from different platforms.





Have Better Completion Rates









Mobile app platform MediaBrix found that having vertical videos has a 90% higher completion rate than horizontal videos. The reason being, it’s a hassle for users to watch videos on their smartphones sideways.

If the completion rates of vertical videos are massive, you can expect more conversion rates too as it goes a long way.





5 Types of Vertical Video Marketing

After understanding the benefits of vertical video marketing, here are 5 examples of the best vertical videos for your business.





#1. Product Explainer Videos

According to this expert roundup, explainer videos bring more conversion rates in a short time. This highly-engaging video can hook the audiences' attention with its vivid animations. In contrast to a simple video presentation, explainer videos have it all from visual to storytelling aspects that entice audiences to go through with the next step.





#2. In-App Advertising

If you are an avid user of social media apps, you must recognize ads right before the actual video you are going to watch plays. This is called in-app advertising. It is a short ad that uses an app as a medium.





#3. Live Video

Live video is an essential part of your business to showcase the culture, product, and business-related activities in real-time. It’s also important to build trust with your potential customers. It shows that your brand is authentic by sharing candid messages with the public.





#4. Video Tutorials

What if you show your followers directly about how your products work? With a video tutorial, you can inspire the audience to use your product in a certain way. You can also modify the original product into something new with video tutorials. This way, you can trigger viewers to do so.





#5. Testimonial Videos

Unlike the previous video, this type of vertical video is commonly used as social proof for your customers. Real testimonials reveal how your brands or products have solved their problems effectively. Similar to live videos, testimonial videos are great for attracting potential customers.













The use of vertical video is one of the best solutions for businesses to embark on their marketing journey. Using it is essential for a business to reach out to broader audiences. Supported by the massive usage of smartphones and social media in general, vertical videos will be still relevant until 5 to 10 years ahead.









Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award-winning explainer video company. He helps businesses increase conversion rates, close more sales, and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order).

