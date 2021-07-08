WeChat deletes students LGBT+ accounts in China and #LGBT+ homophobia in Europe

Source: NBCNews









Following the Pew Research Center , a nonpartisan fact tank that informs the public about the issues, attitudes and trends shaping the world.





On a regional basis, acceptance of homosexuality is highest in Western Europe and North America. Central and Eastern Europeans, however, are more divided on the subject, with a median of 46% who say homosexuality should be accepted and 44% saying it should not be.





But in sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Russia and Ukraine, few say that society should accept homosexuality; only in South Africa (54%) and Israel (47%) do more than a quarter holds this view.





People in the Asia-Pacific region show little consensus on the subject. More than three-quarters of those surveyed in Australia (81%) say homosexuality should be accepted, as do 73% of Filipinos. Meanwhile, only 9% in Indonesia agree.





In the three Latin American countries surveyed, strong majorities say they accept homosexuality in society.













Looking into what is happening in Europe at the moment, we found all these events happening in the last few days.













This is the reality and these issues are not just happening in China, as we see on the map above, LGBT+ still have a long way to go fighting for what they believe and support.





