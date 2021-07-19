// A Mobile Number Will No Longer Be Needed For WhatsApp And Will Be Multi Device - Social Songbird

Search

Latest News

latest
Home apps WhatsApp x-featured-x A Mobile Number Will No Longer Be Needed For WhatsApp And Will Be Multi Device

A Mobile Number Will No Longer Be Needed For WhatsApp And Will Be Multi Device

, ,


WhatsApp the most popular chat app online has now more than 2 Billion users.

Due to users' requests, WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will let people message without using their phone for the first time.
At present, WhatsApp is linked to a user's phone. It's desktop and web apps need that device to be connected and receiving messages.
But the new feature will let users send and receive messages "even if your phone battery is dead".

WhatsApp said in their blog that, up to four other devices - like PCs and tablets - can be used together, 

To begin with, the new feature will be rolled out as a beta test for a "small group of users", and the team plans to improve performance and add features before enabling it for everyone.

End-to-end encryption - a key selling point for WhatsApp - will still work under this new system, it said.



In a blog post announcing the move, Facebook engineers said the change needed a "rethink" of WhatsApp's software design.
That is because the current version "uses a smartphone app as the primary device, making the phone the source of truth for all user data and the only device capable of end-to-end encrypting messages for another user [or] initiating calls", the company said.
"The new WhatsApp multi-device architecture removes these hurdles, no longer requiring a smartphone to be the source of truth, while still keeping user data seamlessly and securely synchronized and private," the company said.



Many companies and individuals have been already using WhatsApp without the need for a mobile sim card by buying mobile numbers in apps like TextNow, 2ndLine, and many more, where you can get a number for like $35 a year or a bit more and you can use it for WhatsApp verification.

The multi-device function will help so many users to be able to do customer service or support of any kind, using their tablet, desktop, or laptop at the same time, so more than one person could use the same mobile number each in a  different device.

Without the need for a mobile number, people will be able to have more uses for Whatsapp and for WhatsApp Business. For example, a company that uses WhatsApp for customer service and many different numbers depending on the level of help or individuals with more than one business.

It is believed that WhatsApp could increase by 50% the number of users just by taking away the need for mobile numbers.


Mili Ponce

Former Computer Engineer, Tech, EdTech and eCommerce Entrepreneur, Keynote Speaker on Digital Marketing and Entrepreneurship, Social Media Strategist, eCommerce Business Mentor, Trainer, Writer, Blogger, Mother, Daughter, Dreamer.


Follow her on:


Twitter:@MiliPonce
Instagram: @MiliPonceOfficial
Facebook: /MiliPonceOliver
Pinterest: /MiliPonce

LinkedIn: /in/MiliPonce 

Clubhouse: @MiliPonce




A Mobile Number Will No Longer Be Needed For WhatsApp And Will Be Multi Device Reviewed by Mili Ponce on Monday, July 19, 2021 Rating: 5

Tags :

About Social Songbird

Keeping you up to date on social media, digital marketing, apps, news & reviews. Social media, and digital marketing as a whole, are rapidly and constantly changing, adapting to new developments at an ever increasing rate. Just keeping up to date can be a nightmare. Our team of writers know their field, and keep an ear to the ground. We aim to keep you informed of all recent developments in the online world, and teach you a little something along the way. So whether you just want to stay connected, or gain some knowledge for yourself, the Social Songbird will keep on singing! More articles are posted every day so keep checking back! Join the discussion on Twitter - #SocialSongbird Or contact us directly - @SocialSongbird_

No comments:

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
All Rights Reserved by Social Songbird © 2012 - 2021

Contact Form

Name

Email *

Message *

Powered by Blogger.