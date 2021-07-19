A Mobile Number Will No Longer Be Needed For WhatsApp And Will Be Multi Device









WhatsApp the most popular chat app online has now more than 2 Billion users.





Due to users' requests, WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will let people message without using their phone for the first time.

At present, WhatsApp is linked to a user's phone. It's desktop and web apps need that device to be connected and receiving messages.

But the new feature will let users send and receive messages "even if your phone battery is dead".





WhatsApp said in their blog that, up to four other devices - like PCs and tablets - can be used together,





To begin with, the new feature will be rolled out as a beta test for a "small group of users", and the team plans to improve performance and add features before enabling it for everyone.





End-to-end encryption - a key selling point for WhatsApp - will still work under this new system, it said.













That is because the current version "uses a smartphone app as the primary device, making the phone the source of truth for all user data and the only device capable of end-to-end encrypting messages for another user [or] initiating calls", the company said.