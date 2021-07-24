18 Years History Of Virtual Worlds; Second Life, vTime And Facebook Horizon

If you were born in the 70s or 80s you may remember Second Life.





Second Life is a virtual, online world where users create avatars that can travel to worlds and lands (called Sims), participate in role-playing games, get jobs and earn money, create their own land, houses and much more using their programming language, create and sell products, and socialize with other Second Life residents. The best of all, you could fly. And this was one of the most attractive functions.













I used to use it to meet new people and also my real-life friends, who lived in other countries. We'd meet on exotic beaches and go for dinner and drinking inside Second Life. We used to talk about RL (Real life) and SL, but many just never wanted to mention RL so you could be anonymous as long as you wanted or forever to the people you met.





I created my own house by coding, which they taught you to do, not like Minecraft but proper programing. I even had a job where I earned money that I could use to buy clothes, food, etc.

















You'd be forgiven if you thought Second Life had met the same fate as other lost sites from the early aughts. Linden Lab, the 2003 creator of the multiplayer world, declined to give me current numbers, but in 2013 Second Life reported more than one million monthly users . More recent numbers from 2018 show that number has dropped significantly, to around half a million active monthly users.





When it first arrived, most users of Second Life agreed that we were not ready for it. The graphics were too high resolution for the internet speeds available at that time. Even now, for some users with limited broadband speeds, it can be very slow and frustrating.

















In 2018, it was surprisingly piquing enough interest to (somewhat curiously) add nearly 350,000 new registrations monthly: people looking to make friends, or maybe just to troll. Maybe they joined because their first life is so great, they want a second one (à la Dwight from The Office). I spoke to a few Second Lifers, like Meri, who continue to spend an hour or two of their day running around the virtual world, in search of the enigma that keeps Second Life pulsing.





Facebook's VR app will be a mix of social places where users can mingle and chat, and other areas where they can play games against each other.

People will inhabit and explore the virtual spaces via a cartoon avatar.





Facebook said anyone using Horizon would be able to call on human "guides" to help them navigate and become more familiar with the virtual environment.





It will also have options that let people shape and build their own part of the environment. They will also be able to design their own avatars.





As you can see the entire space has been given a cartoon-like feel as it is intended to be used on Facebook's Oculus Quest headset, which does not have the high-resolution graphics of PC-linked headsets.

















For someone from my generation, it is hard to believe that almost 20 years after Second Life launched, Facebook cannot create an environment that is more or even similarly realistic. Although like Horizon, SL uses avatars, it was truly like a virtual second world, where you could be whatever you wanted to be, either as you are or a completely different version of yourself.





The secret of Second Life was not just how realistic it was, but you had pretty much everything the real world has; a place to live, a job, you could go to study real courses with real people virtually, study languages, programming, yoga, cooking or even create your own courses and teach people in SL.





Approximately in 2004, both the corporate world and academia started to recognise the business value of virtual worlds for training and education, collaboration, and marketing. Development and maturity of the most popular virtual world - Second Life - played a significant role in the corporate movement towards virtual worlds





IBM and Cisco were both heavy users of virtual worlds, and specifically Second Life. IBM, in particular, has been a real innovation leader, using Second Life aggressively since 2008.





Both SL and Horizon are virtual versions of our realities but what about a cross-reality version, what about mixing RL, VR and AR(Augmented Reality) all in one place. If you have not heard of it yet, it is called vTime.





As vTime says in their website; vTime, the virtual reality (VR) sociable network that allows users to meet, chat, and share with people around the world, today becomes vTime XR - the world’s first cross-reality (XR) social experience - as it adds the ability to connect with friends through augmented reality (AR).

















For the first time, users will be able to meet with others in a shared virtual space by using VR headsets or handheld smartphone AR. Cross-platform and now cross-reality, vTime XR offers freedom of choice for both device and type of immersive experience through the option of AR, VR or 2D magic window mode. While VR users will be fully immersed in one of vTime XR’s detailed destinations, AR users will join in by placing a live 360-degree diorama of the destination on any real-world, flat surface.





AR users can easily interact with others, change and scale their view of the destination, as well as having full access to vTime features such as avatar customization, image sharing, private messaging, and more.

















vTime has been of great help in times of pandemic





They are enabling vital work with vulnerable children during the Pandemic





"We’ve licensed our technology for private use to allow vital social care work with vulnerable children in the UK to continue during the lockdown. Working with The Cornerstone Partnership - a social enterprise, part of the Antser group, focused on improving the lives of children and families touched by the care system – we’ve created a closed, safe space for local authorities across the UK to continue their critical work with children and adults throughout the pandemic."











