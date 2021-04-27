How to Start a Successful Video Marketing Campaign: A Quick Guide

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko on Pexels

Video marketing is huge right now. Every savvy marketer invests in online videos to get a solid online presence and expand their reach. In this digital age, it’s safe to say that online videos have now become a marketing weapon marketers should have to cut through the noise.





That being said, creating a successful and high-profiting video marketing campaign is definitely no small feat. You need to plan the whole process to get the best results so that you can reap all the benefits from a video marketing you deserve.





To help you out, here are some essential steps you need to take to create a successful video marketing campaign:

#1. Understand Your Goals

First thing first. You need to understand your video marketing goals. Ask yourself; ‘what the videos are for?’





Are you creating videos to build a stronger online presence? To generate viewers’ trust so that they can easily convert? Or even simply to engage the viewers so they can stick around your brand for quite some time?





If you understand your goal, you can easily focus your efforts.

#2. Get Yourself Equipped

To create a professional marketing video, you need to have the best equipment you can afford. Thanks to the rapid growth of the technology, though. Even simply with your camera smartphone and affordable video editing software, you can now produce a stunning video.





Photo by Adrianna Calvo on Pexels





If you have an extra budget for your video marketing campaign, you can hire a professional video production to take care of your video production.





Most of the video production also provides you market research besides helping you create a high-performing marketing video.

#3. Understand Types of Videos You Need to Create

There are tons of marketing video types available out there. Each of them has its own ways of delivering your messages and helping you achieve your video marketing goals.





Some popular types of marketing video you need to produce for your video marketing campaign, include:

Product Videos

Product videos show your product’s appearance in real life. Since it also showcases your product’s best features, product videos help the viewers to set their clear expectations of your product.

Explainer Videos

If you have complex ideas and want to deliver them to your target customers without overwhelming them, you need an explainer video. This short and simple video will help you explain how your product or service works and how it helps the target customer.

Customer Testimonials

Customer testimonials help you gain target customers’ trust. By creating this type of marketing video, you don’t need to brag about your product because your happy customers will do all the talking. Their genuine testimonials will entice other customers to try your product or service themselves.

#4. Be Consistent

There’s nothing like an overnight success in video marketing. In this case, consistency is vital to success. A viral marketing video might boost your brand within a short period of time, but when we talk about long-term success, it’s always better to be consistent with your efforts.





Make sure to also follow digital trends so you can bring relevant and up-to-date content and make a stunning marketing video out of it.

Final Thoughts

In today’s video-first world, everyone can run a video marketing campaign effortlessly. The thing here is whether it’s going to be successful or not. With those four strategies above, now you understand what you need to do to outsmart your competitors and cut through the digital noise.





















Andre Oentoro

Founder of Breadnbeyond, an award-winning explainer video company. He helps businesses increase conversion rates, close more sales, and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order).





Twitter: @breadnbeyond

Email: andre@breadnbeyond.com

LinkedIn: Andre Oentoro



