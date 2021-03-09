Burger King Tweet on IWD " Women Belong In The Kitchen"





What do you think about this tweet? Where they trying to stand out from millions of tweets saying that? Did they think it through?

How many people get involved in planning their content on social media?

This is an example of how important it is to review tweets and have different people's opinions about them.





Burger King U.K. has apologized for and deleted its International Women’s Day tweet.









These tweets were followed by a tweet and a headline in the New York Times “Women belong in the kitchen,” Burger Kinng announced the launch of its H.E.R. (Helping Equalize Restaurants) Scholarship, which offers financial assistance to women who work at Burger King and aspire to an academic degree in culinary arts.

The print ad quickly makes it apparent that the headline is being used ironically, as the message continues: Fine dining kitchens, food truck kitchens, award-winning kitchens, casual dining kitchens, ghost kitchens, Burger King kitchens. If there’s a professional kitchen, women belong there.”









Given that Twitter makes it easy to share tweets but not necessarily threads with additional clarification, the brand’s U.K. tweet quickly drew attention around the globe.



The brand has been attempting to respond to those who expressed disappointment with the tweet, though the volume of tweets is well in the thousands and likely beyond the scope of the social media team to respond to comprehensively.



Many are unimpressed with the choice of tweet, given the significance of the day.



The KFC gaming account replied: "The best time to delete this post was immediately after posting it.

"The second best time is now."

To which Burger King said: "Why would we delete a tweet that’s drawing attention to a huge lack of female representation in our industry, we thought you’d be on board with this as well? We've launched a scholarship to help give more of our female employees the chance to pursue a culinary career."



A spokesperson for Burger King said: "It was our intention to undermine an outdated stereotype about women and reclaim the terminology, in order to highlight a big problem in the restaurant industry – that women occupy only 20 percent of chef positions in UK restaurants today, which we believe is offensive. The campaign's aim is to continue the important conversation around gender inequality within the culinary field.

We have teamed up with culinary schools to create a scholarship program for our female team members to help them achieve their career aspirations. The newly created culinary scholarship program will help female team members who are interested in pursuing a qualification in culinary arts and is underlined by our commitment to BRC’s D&I charter, and its six pledges to eliminate unlawful discrimination and encourage equal opportunities for all our colleagues."









When you run a campaign and try to get attention, always keep in mind the different ways people can take what you say in your posts and the potential magnitude of the reaction.





In a single tweet or post on any social network, you can gain clients or lose them, plus other consequences like damaging your brand.









