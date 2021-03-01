Netflix Japanese Culture Appreciation





Anime has been on the rise since the '90s. Unfortunately, it barely gets the attention and praises it deserves. With many popular shows and movies being extremely influential worldwide, like Dragon Ball, Naruto, Howl's Moving Castle, and Spirited Away. These shows were always ignored and underappreciated by big mainstream companies and the media. From someone who has grown up following such culture and have accompanied Japanese entertainment, I can share reasons for why anime has always been pushed under the rug: Anime is short for "animation", which usually leads people to believe their shows are for children or to not believe that an animated film can actually carry a deep and well-written story. It is easy for Western countries to associate anime with Disney or Pixar animated movies, whose main audiences are children.





The anime fanbase has grown significantly under the radar through the years, becoming one of the most-watched sources of entertainment. Crunchyroll, an anime-only streaming platform, announced at the beginning of 2021 that they reached the mark of four million paid users around the world and over 100 million registered users. Their rise has been in the eyes of other platforms since it is not the only place in which the anime audience has been growing. Netflix and Amazon, have closely followed their rise and are noticing how anime can a big investment.









This reveals the growth of a community and how it is impacting other cultures and companies. As stated before, Anime and its fans were always ignored or not appreciated, but the demand of people that desire to keep following their favorite series is finally being noticed. Your Name is the current highest-grossing anime movie, conquering many fans all over the world. and the streaming services were definitely a reason for its blooming. In Brazil, Your Name was a huge success, and when the movie was taken out of Netflix, fans asked for its return so badly that Netflix answered their cries and added it back to its platform.









The anime fandom has proactively driven the streaming services to add and make more anime shows. They have been doing in a very healthy and non-toxic way, anime community has always been very faithful to their favorite shows, and are very compassionate to each other. When their show is added to any streaming platform they will watch and rewatch it many times, letting the platform aware of how many people are engaged in the show; thus, encouraging the investment of creating more anime. As Derderian stated, there is growth with anime, not a peak, growth is substantial, as it illustrates that people are watching the show continuously and will stick until its last season. Where peak shows that something was popular for a long or a short period of time, but people moved on and now are not as interested as before.





The aspect of a community also plays a major role in the influence of anime popularity. Anime watchers were usually downgraded, which led them to stick together and become a strong community. They really enjoy being surrounded by those who watch the same show or read the same manga. They use their social media to share how they feel about the last episode that came out and also discuss their theories. So, having people discuss on a show for example: "Have you seen the new season of Seven Deadly Sins?"; "what do you think will happen with the X character?" Is not only good publicity to the show but to the platform as a whole. It promotes their show and has people signing up to either watch the anime being discussed or sign up to watch similar shows.





At the end of 2020, Netflix releases a year review in which they announced that their anime audience rose 100%. John Derderian, Netflix's director, claims that whenever an old or classic anime is added there is always a serious engagement growth from their audience. Not only that, but significant growth has been observed over the years when animes that are currently airing were added. Derderian also shared that there are subscribers that are using the platform predominantly for anime.













Anime has influenced animation as well. Avatar: The Last Airbender, a Nickelodeon TV show, is heavily based on anime art-style and storytelling; although, still carrying a western cartoon style of drawing. Its popularity has grown dramatically from when it aired in 2005, and it has expanded its audience since it was added to the Netflix catalog. Netflix has started to produce their own American-anime shows, like Blood of Zeus and Castlevania, as well as producing animes directly from Japanese studios, like Great Pretender.









Muriel Pianowski / Writer and Editor at Social Songbird



A Philosophy & Religious Studies major, who loves to write, research, reading, with a very eclectic taste varying from fantasy to manga. Also very passionate about traveling, acting, and storytelling.



