Remote Work And How The Way We Use Corporate Tools Has Become More Human
I am sure you will not be surprised that between March 10 and March 25 this year, Slack’s concurrent users rose from ten million to 12.5 million, as more people were forced to work remotely during the coronavirus pandemic.
1. Companies were not just using Slack to communicate work information but they have been using it to keep an eye on the employee’s well-being, how they were doing, how they felt about working from home regarding communication with managers, goals, how they fit in the team and the company and if they felt recognised enough.
2. People have been reading the news and sharing them through Slack, so plugging into news sources, whether that's things like Twitter or the Harvard Business Review – getting information straight into their Slack instances.
What is Slack doing about all these changes?
The biggest update Slack is making to its chat app is giving employees the ability to send workers outside their organizations direct messages, or DMs. With the new feature, which will debut in early 2021, a worker at Company A can send another employee at Company B a request to chat in a direct message, as long as both of their employers are connected in some way, such as through a partnership or customer relationship.
When the person at Company A sends the DM request to the worker at Company B, a new chat will appear that’s hosted on the Slack account of Company B.
To accompany the new corporate DM feature, Slack is also debuting a feature for corporate IT managers so they can preapprove certain Slack channels to allow people from other organizations to participate in channels deemed appropriate for third-party employees to chat about work projects.
“We assume it’s someone you already know,” Yehoshua said. “We want to be careful about not allowing spam on the forum.”
Social Media, tools and technology have a balance on the good and bad it does to us as a society, but the challenges that they have faced now in pandemic times are huge and it is making them adjust, improve and take more responsibilities, not only to keep the users satisfied but because its a social responsibility what they have, you can't just say I will build a social network anymore, you need to think about the influence and how your network users affect your audience in a positive and negative way.
