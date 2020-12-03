Remote Work And How The Way We Use Corporate Tools Has Become More Human





Today in the WebSummit we had the founder of Slack Cal Henderson talking about how the pandemic has changed the way people use tools like Slack, the changes he has seen and the implications of this change.





3 months ago, Wired.com had an interview with Cal about this topic too.

I am sure you will not be surprised that between March 10 and March 25 this year, Slack’s concurrent users rose from ten million to 12.5 million, as more people were forced to work remotely during the coronavirus pandemic.





In the wired.com interview a few months ago and the Web Summit interview today he shared some interesting information, here some highlights:



1. Companies were not just using Slack to communicate work information but they have been using it to keep an eye on the employee’s well-being, how they were doing, how they felt about working from home regarding communication with managers, goals, how they fit in the team and the company and if they felt recognised enough.

“Gathering that data has helped them to understand bright spots or weak spots in the organisation and address those.” Said Cal to Wired.com



2. People have been reading the news and sharing them through Slack, so plugging into news sources, whether that's things like Twitter or the Harvard Business Review – getting information straight into their Slack instances.



3. Increase in people socialising, not just for work but on a personal level and he things socialising within a workplace is important. “Otherwise, how do you meet random people? Or how do you spend time with people outside of meetings?” said Cal to Wired.



4. Companies are using many other corporate tools needed to achieve their communication and organisation goals and Slack is working to work in collaboration with many of them and bringing new features to Slack to cover some of those needs.



What is Slack doing about all these changes?



The biggest update Slack is making to its chat app is giving employees the ability to send workers outside their organizations direct messages, or DMs. With the new feature, which will debut in early 2021, a worker at Company A can send another employee at Company B a request to chat in a direct message, as long as both of their employers are connected in some way, such as through a partnership or customer relationship.

When the person at Company A sends the DM request to the worker at Company B, a new chat will appear that’s hosted on the Slack account of Company B.

To accompany the new corporate DM feature, Slack is also debuting a feature for corporate IT managers so they can preapprove certain Slack channels to allow people from other organizations to participate in channels deemed appropriate for third-party employees to chat about work projects.

“We assume it’s someone you already know,” Yehoshua said. “We want to be careful about not allowing spam on the forum.”





What about the future of Slack after been acquired by Salesforce?



Enterprise Software Company Salesforce announced Tuesday it will purchase workplace chat tool Slack for nearly $28 billion, adding the popular collaboration app to its portfolio.



The two companies have entered into a definitive agreement for a sale in cash and stock. Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield will continue to lead Slack as an operating unit within Salesforce. Salesforce says it plans to combine Slack with its Salesforce Customer 360 software, which collects a company’s customer information in one place, and making Slack its new interface.

The sale is expected to close in mid-2021.



Social Media, tools and technology have a balance on the good and bad it does to us as a society, but the challenges that they have faced now in pandemic times are huge and it is making them adjust, improve and take more responsibilities, not only to keep the users satisfied but because its a social responsibility what they have, you can't just say I will build a social network anymore, you need to think about the influence and how your network users affect your audience in a positive and negative way.







