SnapAds: Using Snapchat for Business to Engage with the Young Consumer
It has been nearly ten years since Snapchat was first developed in 2011. In this time, it is fair to observe that Snapchat has gained a large following as a messaging app, specifically with millennials and the Gen Z age range.
This demographic undeniably use Snapchat as a tool of communication, in the same way, that others may use Facebook messenger or WhatsApp. I know that for me and my friends (and I can assume for many other users), the joy of Snapchat stems from the fast flow of conversation created by the constant stream of sending photo messages back and forth. What is an interesting development, however, is how businesses can utilise the impulsiveness of the app to appeal to Snapchat's audience. The question is how can SnapAds become part of the user's experience?
Snapchat's numbers of daily average users have steadily grown, skyrocketing in 2020 to 249 million, perhaps with the aid of the global pandemic. Common sense would have people assume that advertising on a platform with this many daily users would be a no-brainer - but, given Snapchat's young demographic, businesses have to think and tailor their marketing models to fit the age range they aspire to engage with.
At the end of 2019, Snapchat recorded 210 million average daily users; the common denominator of the users is the age bracket of which the majority fall into. According to the BBC, 75% of American teenagers - aged 13-17 - have a Snapchat account. The concentration of the younger generation on Snapchat is unlike any other social media platform; in comparison to the three-quarters of American teens with a Snapchat account, only 51% of the same cohort had a Facebook account in 2019.
So, if a business wants to attract an older clientele, creating a SnapAd is probably not the way to move forward. However, if the goal is for teenagers and young consumers to see your product it may be worth the investment in return for the potential engagement.
Now the statistics have been explained, we can look at the multitude of ways adverts can be broadcast on the Snapchat app. SnapAds have been integrated into the app's features via filters, story ads, commercials, lenses, single images and collection ads.
Personally, I would say the one I have and used the most would be the adverts integrated into Snapchat stories in the Discover section. Clicking through stories I have subscribed to, namely Cosmopolitan, E! Network and Buzzfeed, I notice SnapAds for Chilly's water bottles, Spotify and WWF - to name a few. A mix of single image ads and commercial videos (some non-skippable, to my dismay) pop up after every few pages, encouraging me to 'swipe up' and be re-directed to a product page for the company.
But, how do SnapAds enable businesses to become a part of the conversation?
If a business wants to use Snapchat for advertising and become a part of the conversation simultaneously, they do not necessarily have to spend hundreds of dollars by placing a commercial in the Discover Section. Instead, companies can control how much they spend by creating a Geofilter - unsurprisingly, the bigger and potentially better the filter is, the more expensive the filter is. Geofilters, unlike regular filters, however, allow for companies to share their location with the aim that the more exposure a filter gets, the more people become aware of what a brand is trying to promote. Linking a filter to a location is a clever way for a company to take advantage of other events happening in that place. At a time where coronavirus didn't cancel all major events (it's hard to remember, I know), a company, no matter how big or small, would benefit from all the people who would be in that location who could potentially use their Geofilters and share their images with their friends. Whether a university is promoting in their own city, a McDonald's is allowing users to share when they're in one of their chains, or a local Farmer's Market wants to spread the word about when and where it's happening; Geofilters are an easy and accessible way for all sorts of businesses to promote themselves for an achievable price.
Ellie Bancroft
Ellie is a recent BA English Literature graduate and aspiring publisher with a passion for writing. Her favourite pastimes include reading and shopping.
