Measure The Emotional Impact Of Physical And Digital Events In Real Time
Called Return on
Emotion, this exciting new approach is part of the new Smyle measurement
practice, Smyle Metric, created in response to an array of vague vanity metrics
and malpractices – i.e. reporting
results which look good on paper but don’t actually provide any context or actionable
insights. Smyle Metric is the first of its kind to provide brands with honest
analytics that can potentially influence positive change as it happens. In an
age of ephemeral marketing metrics, Smyle’s new approach to analytics provides valuable
insights into what matters: audience beliefs, behaviours and emotional
responses, all in order to make future live experiences even more successful.
“This is our answer
to an industry-wide problem and raises the bar on out-dated measurement
practices,” says Dax Callner, Strategy
Director at Smyle. “We are in the business of creating an emotional
response in our audience, yet historically there haven’t been tools to measure
emotional impact. When we deliver positive emotional resonance, we know the
result will have a profitable impact on our clients’ business.”
Studies show that
customers who are emotionally connected to brands are 52% more valuable than those who are just satisfied, so impacting
audience emotions is key to the success of live events. Smyle’s new methodology
carefully measures the impact of the event and provides valuable insights into
whether the audience response matches the experience’s intent. These insights
can then be used to craft ever-more emotionally impactful experiences over
time.
Research into
audience emotion is still in its infancy, but Smyle has a number of reliable
technologies to gain insights on audience emotion during both physical and
virtual events – from thermal imaging cameras and voice recognition technology
all the way through to expression recognition software and wristband heart rate
monitors. Analysing facial movements either through cameras on site,
lightweight wearables or webcams in a virtual setting can accurately determine
the feelings of guests at any given time during the event. For more intimate
events, neurotechnology headsets can even be used to measure electrical
activity of the brain and signpost moments of excitement, relaxation or focus.
A more discreet option is to build tiny sensors into wristbands to detect small
changes in the electrical resistance of the skin or measure heart rates to
reveal changes in the wearer’s emotion.
For every one of these options, guests will always be made aware of the application of these technologies and given the choice to opt-in or out. In addition, no individual’s identifying features will be either recorded or stored.
As part of the Smyle
Metric practice, which launches this week, Smyle’s focus is on measuring what
matters and providing clients with data on strategic areas of audience belief, behaviour and emotional
response. Not only can this information be readily available to brands in
an easy to digest report after an event, but attendee data can even be accessed
using real-time dashboards during the event itself, allowing Smyle experts to
immediately make adjustments as the experience unfolds. The Smyle methodology
also includes an approach to evaluating event environmental impact, an
important addition for brands with front-facing sustainability initiatives.
