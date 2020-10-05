5 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Video Marketing

We’re now living in an era of immediacy, and people are only getting busier and busier every day. When they browse the internet, they want quick, straightforward information that they can digest quickly.

Nobody has the time (and energy!) to scroll through heavy-text paragraphs just to get the juicy bits of the answer they’re looking for. So, it can be trickier to get your message across online.





That’s where video marketing comes in handy.

Source: Unsplash





Video marketing helps you convey your message better and connect with your audience more personally. This, in turn, will lead you to better overall digital marketing results.





Suppose you’re not convinced you should be integrating video marketing into your overall business strategy. In that case, we give you reasons to consider along with some fascinating numbers on the latest video marketing statistics.

#1. Videos Break Down Complex Topics

Videos combine the audio with visual elements to help you deliver your brand message seamlessly. It breaks down even the complicated topics into smaller chunks so the viewers can retain the message much better.





So, it should come as no surprise that viewers retain 95% of the information better when they absorb it through video.

#2. Internet Users Love Watching Online Videos

Over a billion hours of videos are watched every single day on YouTube alone. There’s also 1.9 billion monthly active users on the platform, making it the second-largest search engine worldwide after Google.





Source: Dustin Stout





Those massive numbers show us how much internet users love online videos. In terms of marketing, the report says 54% of consumers want to see videos from brands (compared to other content. Now, it makes sense why the numbers on video marketing statistics keep increasing.

#3. Videos Help You Rank Higher on SERP

Another benefit of incorporating video marketing into your overall business strategy is to increase your search engine results page (SERP) rank seamlessly.





Adding a video to your website drives at least a 157% increase in SERPs’ organic traffic, making it much easier for your target customers to find your website and your brand.

#4. Your Competitors Have Been Using Videos

Do you know that more than 81% of businesses use videos as their marketing tool? It means that your competitors have been using video content to attract their audiences.





That’s not all, though. Over 96% of advertisers claim that they will be investing in at least one video ad format this year. How can you afford to miss out on that?

#5. Videos Boost Your ROI Faster

All of the perks of using video for marketing tools boils down to one thing: a good ROI. At least 88% of video marketers said that they’re happy with their ROI.





With tons of video marketing tools out there, you can create your own simple yet powerful marketing videos and reap all the benefits. In other words, videos are such a great way to get maximum benefits at minimum cost.

Wrapping It Up

Given the popularity of videos (as you can see from the numbers of stats above), it’s easy to see why this is the handy way to go if a business wants to expand its reach. Ignoring the power of video marketing means that you’re leaving the money on the table all this time. If you haven’t tapped into the video marketing bandwagon, it’s the right time to create your marketing videos and reap the benefits you deserve.









Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award-winning explainer video company. He helps businesses increase conversion rates, close more sales, and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order).

Twitter: @breadnbeyond

Email: andre@breadnbeyond.com

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/andreoentoro/