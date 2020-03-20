Business Storytelling: How to Increase Customer Engagement

Do you want to find an effective way to drive customer engagement? If the answer is yes, your solution is business storytelling. Storytelling helps you present important information in an engaging and compelling form. Research shows that information delivered as stories can be 22 times more memorable than facts. Stories have a stronger impact on people which is what encourages them to engage.

The power that stories hold has motivated resourceful marketers to use them for achieving different goals. So, are you ready to give the art of storytelling a try? Check out the following tips on how it can help you increase customer engagement.





Get to Know Your Audience

The storytelling won't help you with improving your results if you don't analyze the behaviour of your audience first. Knowing to whom you are telling the story is crucial.

It's not the same if your target audience consists of parents or teenagers. The characteristics of your audience will determine the language, tone, and style you need to use for storytelling.

Use Google Analytics to gather data about your target audience.

Getting to know just the basic demographics won’t be enough. You also need to know their values, beliefs, habits, preferences, and emotions. For that mission, use social media and their purchasing patterns to discover more about what makes them tick.





Be User-Centric

Instead of focusing on your brand, products, or service, let the audience know what matters to you the most – your customers. Users prefer brands that put the customer in the first place.

Let your stories revolve around the idea of how you can improve your customers' lives. Focus on them, their needs, and wishes.

Feel free to talk about your brand or products just position yourself as a customer and think about what they would like to hear.





Show Originality and Diversity

The aim is to stand out, right? That is why you need to be authentic. Try to tell different stories but add your own style to each one of them. Let the audience recognize that it is your writing. Evoke that feeling of familiarity in them to motivate them to engage.

Some examples of stories you can tell are:

● Why did choose the products or service you are offering.

● Employee stories: their passions, what motivates them to do what they do, work experiences.

● How you give your best to help your customers.

● Customer testimonial stories

Feel free to include relatable real-life examples. Customers will recognize your openness and honesty will reward you with the same attitude.





Share Your Story on About us Page

When a customer wants to know more about your business they will head straight to About us page. This is your chance to instantly win them over with a compelling story.

Use this opportunity to connect with your audience. Talk about:

● What made you start your business

● The challenges you needed to overcome

● What motivates you to endure in this line of business

● Your values, beliefs, and goals

● People who stood by your side and showed you support

Sharing your personal experience will humanize your business and let the audience know who stands behind that brand name. Once they get to know you a little better through this story, they will feel more confident to engage with your brand.





Use Blog as Your Storytelling Base

Constantly driving engagement won't be possible with a one-time story. You want to have a place where you can consistently publish stories. That is when the blog steps onto the scene.

Having a company blog on your website will drive organic traffic to your website, provide users with relevant information, and increase your engagement rate.

“The blog is the perfect place for storytelling. Get innovative and wrap relevant information into a story. For example, if you plan to launch a new product, create a humorous or thought-provoking story about how the idea first came into your mind,” says Marie Fincher, Head of Content at TrustMyPaper .

You can also share relatable stories about common challenges in your niche or inspirational self-improvement stories.





Apply Storytelling to Emails

Emails don't have to be generic and boring. With storytelling, you can make them entertaining and engaging.

For example, instead of using the typical welcome email, you can send the user’s an email that will tell them more about yourself. Of course, it shouldn’t be too lengthy. Just let them know who you are and that you appreciate their subscription.

This approach personalizes your email marketing. Moreover, 74% of marketers claim that personalization of emails improves customer engagement rates.









Tell Stories on Social Media

There is no better place for boosting engagement than social media. The more casual environment that social media networks provide, make the users more confident in engaging with brands. For that reason, use your storytelling technique on social media.

Publish fun images in the form of stories, short videos that will entertain the users, or whatever you find to be interesting to your audience. Use social media as a chance to respond and like users’ comments to boost the engagement even more.

Social media is also a great source of user-generated content. Search for brand mentions and if you come across a customer story, share it on your page.





Try out a Variety of Platforms

Once you’ve covered your platforms, it is time to think bigger. Spread your influence across different channels. What you can engage in is:

● Guest blogging for industry publications

● Recording podcasts

● Writing an e-book

● Using public blogging platforms

● Collaborating with someone from your industry on social media (share your story on their profile and vice versa)

Increasing your online presence will positively affect your engagement rate. The variety of platforms where you can use storytelling will give you a chance to attract new customers.





Include Visuals

Visuals increase people’s willingness to read content by 80% and content with relevant images gets 94% more views . The statistic clearly shows how important visuals are.

Enhance your stories with corresponding images. This will make the content look less dull and will retain the users’ attention.

You can also use videos to tell your stories. Considering the rising popularity of video content, you will satisfy your users' wishes through such engaging content.





Business storytelling helps you present your brand as a trustworthy, credible, and relatable business. The emotions that stories evoke in users, make them feel more comfortable to engage with your brand. Now that you know the above-mentioned tips, you have the key insight into the best ways of using storytelling for driving customer engagement.





Marques Coleman

Professional writer and editor. He has established long-term cooperation with Studicus and BestEssayEducation , where he works as a copywriter. Motivated by his ever-growing passion for knowledge, Marques has taken several courses in marketing and digital marketing. Currently, he is also working as an editor at WowGrade and GrabMyEssay .