Twitter Brings Bitcoin Emoji & Jack Dorsey Uses It On His Bio

CryptoCompare.com San Francisco: Micro blogging site Twitter has finally added a Bitcoin emoji, which appears when users write a hashtag alongside the word "Bitcoin" or the letters "BTC" and a Bitcoin emoji appears next to it.

Jack Dorsey, the Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Twitter showed off the platform's newest feature. This is demonstrated in his Twitter bio as well, which contains nothing but the hashtag and the symbol.

Dorsey also tagged Unicode, the consortium that manages character standards, in his tweet in what seems to be an effort to suggest that it does the same thing, Finance Magnates reported on Monday.

To use the emoji, all you need to do it enter the hashtag of “Bitcoin,” and the emoji will magically appear on your screen after you send your tweet.





If you are like me, #Bitcoin is something we are not very sure about, maybe it is the uncertain future of it or we are just old fashion.





But if you have any reason to tweet about #Bitcoin, this is your chance to get as much advantage of the trend as possible.





While it isn’t clear who ordered the addition of this tag, Twitter’s CEO, Jack Dorsey , has long been an outspoken proponent of Bitcoin, calling the cryptocurrency the leading contender to be the currency of the entire Internet in a podcast with Joe Rogan.





